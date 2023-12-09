Home page World

From: Maximilian Hertel

Press Split

A pensioner is supposed to pay several thousand euros in additional payments. While the water supplier is still looking for the fault, she is being treated in the intensive care unit.

Sanremo – The 88-year-old woman from Italy is receiving medical care in an intensive care unit after receiving the bill for 15,339 euros. The Italian daily reported that the amount was completely exaggerated Il Secolo XIX. The supplier wrongly charged the pensioner for water consumption of 4,186 cubic meters.

The family of the injured party also doubts that the old lady is even capable of consuming that much water. In Germany too, water supply is becoming increasingly expensive and is even endangered in some places. But very few people probably expect a bill like the one in Italy.

Utility in Italy issues water bill for 15,000 euros – pensioner is now in hospital

After the water supplier sent the bill to the woman from the municipality of Camporosso on the Italian Riviera, half of the money had already been transferred from her bank. She had previously issued a direct debit authorization. This upset the 88-year-old so much that she is now in the intensive care unit in Sanremo hospital.

Pensioner from Italy ends up in intensive care after receiving the wrong 15,000 euro bill. The meter could have been to blame. © IMAGO / avanti

The water supplier Iren has already apologized to the family: “We are very sorry for what happened to the lady.” To the daily newspaper Il Secolo XIX The relatives reported that the 88-year-old was unwell shortly after receiving the bill. The horrendous amount was received by her bank on November 14th, whereupon a first installment of 7,669 euros was debited. Shortly afterwards she was taken by ambulance to the intensive care unit.

Water supplier from Italy checks error – “Error could cost my sister’s life today”

Actually, the pensioner would only have had to pay 65 euros for the period from August to October 2023. It is assumed that the error is due to a faulty meter or an error in the reading. “If it turns out that the error was caused by Irish people, she will not have to pay anything at all,” the utility said in a letter. Both the injured party’s grandchildren and brother checked the bill. According to this, the pensioner used 4,182 cubic meters of water from February 21st to October 31st.

“I went to the Irish office in Camporosso with my nephew Luigi to report the incident,” the victim’s brother told the Italian newspaper. An employee discovered on site that the values ​​stated in the invoice were incorrect. A refund has been arranged. “But what Iren might see as just a trivial mistake could cost my sister’s life today.”

Grandchildren upset over water supplier’s mistakes – family considering legal action

One of the grandchildren also expresses his anger about what happened to his grandmother: “Before sending such a bill to an invalid pensioner, they could have had the meter checked by another technician.” On a letter, repeating the actual meter readings documented, there was no response from the supplier. The family now wants to discuss what legal steps can be taken so that such a mistake never happens again, reports the Tagesblatt.

In Germany, water supply becomes a problem even without the provider making any mistakes. If the bill still seems too high, these errors in the utility bill could be the reason. (mh/dpa)