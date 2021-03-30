ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

Fortunately, the police can rescue the pensioner from the wreckage of her Volvo V40 in the wall in good time before the disaster strikes.

Seesen (Harz) – The pictures are terrifying, but at the same time one wonders how the elderly woman managed to break through a garage wall at the end. Fortunately, she remains unharmed and can still be rescued from the rubble in time. But how the accident happened exactly, only the 88-year-old from Seesen knows alone. The older lady seems to have made a mistake in choosing the gear for her Volvo V40. As a result, the driver first races backwards with the car into a fence and then loses control of her vehicle. That means the Volvo shoots forward into the garage and then at full speed against the wall.

The Volvo breaks through the closed garage door and the wall behind it. Fortunately, in the end, the silver car stops in time, as reported by 24auto.de. Since the terrain is sloping, the vehicle would otherwise have fallen forward into the depths. Instead, it is stuck at a height of 2.5 meters. The Volvo is a total write-off and the garage is smashed, as pictures show. And these are terrifying. After all, the pensioner narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation. Fortunately, the Seesen fire brigade is quickly on the spot and can rescue the elderly lady from her predicament. As if by a miracle, she survived the incident unscathed. * 24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.