Brazilian coach Luiz Felipe Scolari will train a club again. The 74-year-old former national coach of Brazil and Portugal announced his retirement as a trainer in November last year, but he will return to work as a coach at Atlético Mineiro from Belo Horizonte, the current number four in the Brazilian league.

Scolari had announced in November last year that he would stop as a trainer. With his last club, Athletico Paranaense from southern Curitiba, he reached the final of the Copa Libertadores, the most important club tournament in South America. Although it was lost against Flamengo (1-0), the superpower from Rio de Janeiro, ‘Felipão’ (Big Felipe), as his nickname is in Brazil, thought it was nice. He no longer saw himself as a coach. “I have achieved all my football goals,” he said.

Instead of being a trainer, he became technical director at Athletico Paranaense. He is now exchanging that position for a job on the field. He signs a contract with Atlético Mineiro until the end of next year. He succeeds the Argentinian Eduardo Coudet, who left this week after poor results and major differences of opinion with the club board.

“Felipão is one of the most successful coaches in football. An experienced and charismatic coach,” said Atlético Mineiro in a statement. Atlético, which won the double in 2021 and won the Copa Libertadores ten years ago, is fourth in the national league after ten rounds. The team is six points behind Botafogo, the surprising leader from Rio de Janeiro. Earlier this month, Atlético was eliminated in the eighth finals in the Brazilian cup tournament by Corinthians. In the Copa Libertadores, with one round to go in the group stage, the team has a good chance of qualifying for the knockout phase.

Successes and low point

Scolari was, among other things, the coach of the Brazilian national team that won the last world title for Brazil in South Korea in 2002. He also won the Copa Libertadores twice (in 1995 with Grêmio, in 1999 with Palmeiras). With Grêmio (1996) and Palmeiras (2018) he also became national champion of Brazil. In 2004, Scolari guided Portugal to the European Championship final (lost 1-0 to Greece).

The big low point in Scolari’s career was the 2014 World Cup in his own country, when he was again national coach of Brazil. The tournament ended in a nightmare for the country and for Scolari. In the semi-finals, his team was humiliated 7-1 by Germany, precisely in the Mineirão stadium in the city where he will now be a coach again.