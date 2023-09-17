For some years now, Welfare Pensions have been considered a constitutional right, which is why it is worth it for seniors to know how to use an ATM.

To date, according to data from the federal government of Mexico, there are more than 11 million beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderlywho receive, every two months, 4 thousand 800 pesos.

Thus, from the end of 2022 and until May 31, 2023, the Welfare Secretariat and the Welfare Bank carried out the process of banking social programs.

And one of those federal social welfare programs subject to the banking process is the Pension for the Wellbeing of the Elderly, so, to date, millions of seniors already have their card from the financial institution. of the Mexican State.

However, to tell the truth, there are many elderly people in Mexico who do not know how to use ATMs, so, in order for them to learn how to do so, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of ATM Users Financial Services (Condusef) has given a mini guide to use the bank ATMs.

It is in this way that, according to the official web portal of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), the following These are the steps that must be followed when going to the ATMs to withdraw the money from the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly:

*Insert your bank card into the ATM slot, check if it fits horizontally or vertically.

*Enter your PIN or security number (usually 4 digits).

*Click on the “Cash Withdrawal” option, then enter the amount you want to withdraw.

*Select if you want to print your withdrawal receipt (we always recommend printing it in case of any problem).

Bienestar Pension for Older Adults: guide to withdrawing at the ATM/Photo: Banco Bienestar

*Take your cash and also withdraw your bank card (some ATMs do not give you the cash until you withdraw your bank card, check that this is not the case).

