A stable relationship requires a balanced relationship of give and take between the partners. This idea is also the basis of the so-called intergenerational contract, the foundation of the German pension system: the young give, the old take, and when the young get old, the young that follow give them, so that the old young can take – their pensions. No one signed it personally, but it still applies to all of us, is how the German pension insurance company describes this intergenerational contract on its website. But what happens when the balance of give and take is out of balance? Does the intergenerational contract still remain valid? Is there an obligation to provide something without receiving anything in return?