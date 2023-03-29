The bill to increase the maximum amount of insurance coverage to 2.8 million rubles will come into force in May this year, Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma committee on the financial market, told Izvestia.

At the same time, the first reading of the amendments is scheduled for the end of March, and they are going to approve them in April, the deputy added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message to the Federal Assembly, instructed to make changes to the long-term savings program by April 1. The package of measures includes a doubling of the insurance coverage of pension savings – from 1.4 to 2.8 million rubles.

According to the explanatory note to the bill, at the end of last year, more than 6.2 million people were included in the system of non-state pension provision (NGO).

The initiative will help attract new customers, increase the level of pension provision of citizens and confidence in the system, Izvestia was told in the press service of the Central Bank. They added: the development of NGOs will make it possible to form long-term investment resources for the national economy in the portfolios of non-state pension funds (NPFs).

The amount of 2.8 million will fully cover the savings of more than 95% of the participants in the NGO system, the press service of the VTB Pension Fund reported.

At the same time, the expansion of coverage implies an increase in contributions to the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA), which means a decrease in profitability and accruals to clients’ accounts for NGOs, a source in the pension market explained to Izvestia. He recalled that payments from the DIA are due only in the event of bankruptcy of the NPF.

Given the tight regulation of the industry and the ongoing consolidation of the industry, this event is unlikely.

