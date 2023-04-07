Crediting salary or pension to the account comes the double sting

Bad news for those who do credit directly to the bank salary or the pension.

In fact, in 2023 the costs of the current account for families increased. According to a survey by Other consumption, according to Corriere della Sera’s Economy, there is no doubt. Current accounts, at the counter, are growing, like overall cost indicator, 8.65%.

And who has the account in an online bank. It’s a little better. On this front, the increase in costs was more limited: 2.17%.

Pension-salary, crediting to the account: the reasons for the increases

The main reason for this growth in current account costs? According to Altroconsumo, it mainly depends on fixed costs. But also pay attention to the variable costs, however, which have grown (starting from the Cbill payments of the PagoPA).

Inflation has increased the mortgage and the bill and also the cost of managing current accounts. Interest expense grew by 4.15%. In any case, the bank always communicates how much expenses are paid: the annual summary of expenses tells the fixed and variable costs. The Bank of Italy has calculated that 113.60 euros are paid for accounts older than 10 years, while new accounts cost 64.90 euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter

