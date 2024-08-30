Pension reform stalled

In the last meeting between the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her deputies Matthew Salvini And Antonio Tajanithe priorities for the next budget law have been outlined, including tax cuts, support for young people, families, birth rates, and incentives for companies to hire new people. However, pension reform has not been included among the urgent measures and the future of early retirement options will need to be decided (Quota 103, Social Bee, Woman option), all expiring.

In recent times, the Alloy he proposed again Quota 41which would allow retirement after 41 years of contributions regardless of age, suggesting a lighter version based on the contributory calculation of the allowance. Despite this, the funds may not be sufficient.

Attention is mainly focused on reducing the tax wedge and on the adjustment of the Irpefwhich could absorb a large part of the available financial resources. Technicians at the Ministry of Economy and Finance are exploring various options to increase revenue and recover funds.

The Minister of Economy and Finance, Georgetterecently presented a Structural Budget Plan to be sent to the European Commission by 20 September, outlining the spending, reforms and investments planned for the coming years. It also stressed the need for careful management of public resources in response to the new limits imposed by Brussels.

In view of future evaluations of the financial markets and of the rating agenciesthe Ministry of Economy and Finance is considering eliminating some tax bonuses, although it remains to be seen which ones will be removed and how much can actually be recovered from these cuts.

The Prime Minister Melons He made it clear that the era of bonuses and unaccounted spending is over and will not return as long as they are in government, emphasizing a prudent and common-sense approach to managing public finances.