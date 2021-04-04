The CDU boss defends the pension at 67 and campaigns for a broad consensus on the reform question. The opposition reacts with harsh words.

Armin Laschet, Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, calls for a pension reform.

It is important to the CDU leader that it finds cross-party approval.

A possible future coalition partner rejects the proposal.

Berlin – Armin Laschet takes a look at the pension. The CDU chairman is aiming for a pension reform after the federal election – across parties. “I want a great social consensus,” said the possible Union Chancellor candidate dpa. He would also be happy to work with a pension commission in which everyone is involved, he continued.

“We have always said that we need a longer working life when we are all getting older,” said Laschet. “The introduction of the pension at 67 was the right decision.” How to make pension systems “future-proof” is a question that has to be answered and planned over the next 10 to 15 years.

Armin Laschet talks about the pension and refers to Konrad Adenauer

Pension policy needs “trust over changing periods of government”, justified the NRW Prime Minister his move in the direction of the other parties. Laschet recalled German pension policy since the 1950s. The then Federal Chancellor Konrad Adenauer * (CDU) tried to make such decisions across parties. “Because you know: Four years later, there may be completely different ones, and they are bound by these decisions.”

The Mittelstands- und Wirtschaftsunion (MIT) recently called on the CDU * / CSU * to reverse the deduction-free pension from 63. When asked whether he supported this, Laschet replied that the CDU would anchor its pension plans in the election manifesto. “There are joint working groups in which MIT and the social committees and other pension experts work together.”

Kühnert to Laschet’s pension proposal: “Transparent diversionary maneuver”

The SPD Vice Kevin Kühnert spoke of a transparent diversionary maneuver. “Laschet would do well to first ensure clarity with an internal party pension commission, what actually the common position of the CDU is,” he said dpa. “We are not available for pension cuts through the back door.”

The SPD * presented its pension concept a long time ago. “It is clear to us that good pensions require good wages.” The minimum wage increase to twelve euros demanded by the SPD would also be an “enormous boost” for the statutory pension.

The grand coalition has already launched a joint pension commission with employers and unions, which presented its results a year ago, said Kühnert. “The fact that a lot remained vague was not least due to the massive internal disagreements in the Union.” According to Kühnert, the social and economic wings of the CDU are divided on:

The retirement age

The pension level

The involvement of the self-employed

The involvement of officials

The income threshold

“Such a mess makes the insured in Germany insane,” said Kühnert.

Greens reject Laschet’s pension initiative – FDP signals approval

The Greens * also responded rejecting it. Your pension policy spokesman, Markus Kurth, said the dpa: “In the past few years, the Union was completely indifferent to a consensus on pension policy.” You have “enforced tough policy of interests at the expense of the pension insurance”. He emphasized: “We do not need any further pension commissions that brainstorm with poor results.” What is needed is a plan – and the Greens have one with the aim of providing citizens’ insurance and the long-term stabilization of the pension level.

The FDP *, however, welcomed Laschet’s advance. “The CDU will have to show its colors on this in the election program, because a coming federal government itself cannot avoid bold action,” said the pension policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Johannes Vogel dpa.

The FDP parliamentary group proposes a completely flexible retirement age based on the Swedish model. She wanted to make the system stable for all generations through a statutory share pension and, in particular, fairer for low-wage earners. (dpa / frs)