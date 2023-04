“Macron, démission!”, “Macron, resign!”: protests in France against Emmanuel Macron continue after the disputed promulgation of the reform that raises the retirement age from 62 to 64. The president was heavily booed during his mission to Alsace, where he had gone with the very aim of restoring dialogue with his compatriots and trying to move on after three months of social protests. An egg was thrown at him.



