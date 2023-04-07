BAccording to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, 154 police officers were injured in the pension protests in France. The minister announced on Thursday evening that some of them were seriously injured. In addition, there have been 111 arrests nationwide so far. On the eleventh day of strikes and protests against the controversial increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64, violence and riots broke out in Paris and other major cities. Fires were also set. The police used tear gas against rioters. According to the authorities, 570,000 people took part in demonstrations. On the previous day of protest, there were 740,000. The figures from the trade unions are far higher in each case.

Radical demonstrators and security forces clashed near the Parisian restaurant “La Rotonde”, where President Emmanuel Macron celebrated his election victory in 2017. Several protesters dressed in black threw bottles, stones and firecrackers at the police. The awning of the well-known restaurant caught fire, but was quickly extinguished.

In the morning, demonstrators set up several roadblocks near Lyon, Rennes and Brest. There were protest actions in several universities and high schools. Rail traffic was also affected again, albeit less severely than on the previous days of protest.

strikes in the public sector

The Ministry of Education reported less than 8 percent of teacher strikes. In the public sector, the strike participation was 6.5 percent, the same as on the previous strike day. At the energy company EFD, it fell slightly from 21.5 to around 20 percent.







“There is a lot of resistance to the reform, which is still not accepted,” said union boss Laurent Berger. The security forces had expected up to 800,000 demonstrators across the country. Around 11,500 police officers and gendarmes were deployed.

Since the reform was passed through a legal constitutional gimmick, the protests had become more radical in some cases. The security forces were criticized for their sometimes brutal actions.

The day before, a meeting between France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and trade union representatives ended inconclusively after about an hour. The trade unions demanded in vain that the reform be withdrawn. Borne only wanted to negotiate new issues, such as working conditions for seniors.

“Not in War”

President Emmanuel Macron, who is currently on a state visit to China, had people around him spread the word that he supported the reform and that the country was not in a democratic crisis. Union boss Berger made this accusation. “We don’t agree, but not on the war,” stressed Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt.







The trade unions, which have been surprisingly united since the protests against the pension reform, wanted to discuss further protests in the evening. Opponents of the pension reform have taken to the streets ten times since January. At the beginning of March, according to official figures, the nationwide demonstrations reached a maximum participation of around 1.3 million people.

The Constitutional Council is currently considering the law, which has been passed but not yet published. His decision is expected on April 14th.

The reform gradually raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030. There are also exceptions for people who started their careers very early or who have particularly difficult jobs. In addition, the minimum pension will be raised to 1200 euros for a full contribution period.

More than two thirds of the French reject the pension reform. Pensions are considered an important social achievement in France.