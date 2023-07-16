For more than 15 years, the problem of the low pensions of our pensioners has been on the table of governments and among the main concerns of the people who inhabit our country. Since the formation of the Presidential Advisory Council for the Pension Reform (better known as the Marcel Commission) in 2006, through administrations of diverse political persuasions, improving pensions and the pension system has been a reiterated commitment of electoral campaigns. However, little progress has been made, while the challenges are increasing by the day.

It is true that our 2008 Pension Reform created the Solidarity Pillar and improved the pensions of thousands of families, incorporating solidarity into the system and considering women in a relevant way, generating the reduction of gaps with measures such as the Child Bonus , compensation for annulment and divorce and the creation of a survivor’s pension for women, among others. This reform established guaranteed rights in terms of social protection through the Basic Solidarity Pension and the Solidarity Pension Contribution, supporting those who were unable to access a pension and those who accessed a very low one. And there is no doubt that the Universal Guaranteed Pension, approved at the end of the government of Sebastián Piñera, was undoubtedly a great advance for thousands of people. But these compensatory advances do not solve the underlying problem, which is still pending: current pensions are insufficient to lead a dignified life, and they will not improve within the current pension scheme. Chilean men and women cannot continue to wait, and the cohesion of society cannot withstand such a wide gap in social security.

The causes of low pensions in Chile are of multifactorial origin and, for the most part, the diagnoses are clear and shared. The current predominant individual capitalization formula suffers from systematic pension gaps, high informality in the labor market, low wages, and an aging population, among others. In this case –and as in many other problems that affect our society–, when looking at the data we see that the main victims are women.

Less than half of women (48%) have contributed for more than 20 years, far from 60% of men. This is due to the fact that, in our society, women assume very relevant domestic tasks, such as caring for children and adolescents, and also for the elderly, sacrificing years of contributions and, therefore, the amount of their retirements. Between 2007 and 2021, on average, half of the pensioners in Chile have received a self-financed pension of less than $65,000 pesos (80 dollars) but, in the case of women, that amount reaches just over $30,000 ( $36). Among retired women, only 54% manage to receive a contributory pension, that is, those financed thanks to their savings and personal effort.

The amounts for old-age pensions are not enough. In 2022, while men receive an average of $478,134 ($587), women receive $303,670 ($373). However, in order not to be fooled by the averages, half of the women receive only $214,177 (263 dollars), which undoubtedly distances us from understanding old age as a time of rest and joy, and confronts us with poverty. with which they must face their expenses and health problems.

Improving current and future pensions is a vital, ethical and social cohesion imperative. And there is a broad consensus about it. Why has it been so difficult for us to face it and we seem to delay it again? There are complex technical challenges that must be faced, but that is not where the main problem lies: the experts have shown a relatively narrow field of effective and viable solutions. The main obstacle is political, and refers to the polarization that has taken over the debates in the political system. A debate that seems to be reduced to the defense of identities more than to technical divergences or, even, more than to the defense of interests, since no one will emerge victorious from a challenge that is not resolved.

The pension crisis will not be overcome through margin corrections to the individually funded system, since the difficulties it faces are not temporary, but structural. It is necessary to compensate the contributions of work through social solidarity: this path has already been implemented, but it must be expanded not only in its amounts, but also in its origin and its weight in the pension scheme. How much of a fiscal contribution and how much of solidarity should there be at the origin of the solidarity pillar, and how much of the State and how much of a market should there be in its administration? There is no magic formula, neither technical nor legislative, that answers these questions.

The answer to those questions is political. Policy in the strict sense of agreements between options delimited by the best technical evidence and by comparative experience. And this means establishing the present and future needs of people and the needs of social coexistence in the long term as the main focus. It means giving up part of one’s own, and many times, the legitimate ideas and interests of each sector. It means giving up the claim of a perfect agreement and the illusion of a solution that lasts forever. A political agreement today around forecasting requires all of us to think about politics in a more flexible and gradual way. Perhaps the approval of a new Constitution that, unlike the current one, normalizes differences and facilitates changes, is an opportunity along the lines of basing public policies on agreements.

The only way to advance as a country regarding the right to a dignified life in old age is based on dialogue and agreements. We cannot be indifferent to the fact that old age is synonymous with poverty, which is the reality we face today. And, in parallel, we must find a way that allows us to recognize and value the role of women in society, because they are the ones who, sacrificing their future pension, take charge of the care tasks that our society so much requires. As I pointed out in 2008, with the pension reform a group does not win, but Chile as a whole wins and we will strengthen the cohesion that development requires.