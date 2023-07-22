Pensions, latest news on the 2024 reform



Pensions, towards the reform. What’s new? Here is what the site www.investireoggi.it writes.

Everyone knows why retirement in Italy is a mirage. It depends on what was done in 2011 with the Fornero reform. Pensions became difficult to target and therefore abruptly distanced themselves from workers. To such an extent that the current government is now called upon to launch a pension reform worthy of the name with new measures and new social security instruments. Nothing new because in the past other Governments have also been called to the same objective. But if we are still at the starting point today, it means that nothing has been done. And in fact, in recent years many measures have been introduced in the field of pensions, but no real reforms. In the vast majority of cases it was only a matter of buffer measures, which produced only small corrective interventions but certainly did not cancel the problems that the Fornero reform caused.

The difficulties remain many, but there are also many possibilities that by the end of the legislature the pension reform will finally see the birth for real.

“Hello, I’m Davide, a 55-year-old worker who is thinking about his future retirement. I know I’m still young to retire, but planning is always the right thing to do. So here I ask you if you have any news about any new pension measures that could appear in the near future. Because I know that a real pension reform could be born, at least according to leaked rumors. Will anything really change and we will be able to retire earlier than expected?”

One of the most intricate knots to solve for those who intend to complete the pension reform is undoubtedly the restyling of early retirement pensions.

Because since 2012 these tools have replaced old-age pensions. And it was precisely Elsa Fornero’s pension reform that brought about this epochal change. In the first place, in fact, the pensions detached from the age limits, as the old-age pensions themselves allowed, have become early pensions.

The only valid requirement to meet, which is the contributory one, has gone from 40 years up to 2011, to 42 years and 10 months today. Let’s talk about early retirement for men, because women are allowed to leave with 41 years and 10 months of contributions. But how will it be possible to correct this evident worsening of requirements? The solution for a long time identified is that of quota 41 for all. A measure that remains so difficult to implement despite the fact that everyone has been talking about it for some time.

