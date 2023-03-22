More protests in France to contest the pension reform, approved by the Paris government bypassing Parliament, which raises the retirement age to 64 years. In particular in Paris, in the Place de la République, there were clashes between demonstrators and the police, who launched tear gas to disperse the crowd as reported by Le Figaro.

Nearly 1,500 demonstrators also marched in Rennes, as reported by Ouest France, explaining that some fires were set in the locality. Spontaneous demonstration also in Montpellier, where some barricades were erected and then set on fire. Fires also in the city center of Lille.

The protest will experience another hot day on Thursday, when between 600,000 and 800,000 demonstrators are expected in squares across France, as Le Figaro writes, citing intelligence estimates and explaining that 40,000 to 70,000 protesters are expected in Paris alone. According to the sources, between 400 and 600 yellow vests and 400 to 600 ‘radical elements’ could participate in the protest in the French capital.