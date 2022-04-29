Pension reform, contribution system?



Pensions, latest news. A permanent negotiating table is underway between the Government and the social partners which also addresses the pension reform. Until a few months ago, the revision of the social security system was among the priorities, while the new economic emergencies linked to the war in Ukraine have changed the government’s agenda. The fact remains that, by the end of 2022, it is necessary to arrive at a pension reform, to avoid that from January 1, 2023 we return to the full social security requirements of the Fornero law, i.e. old-age pension at 67 years and anticipated with 42 years and ten months of contributions (one year less for women).

The debate – can be read on www.pmi.it – ​​has returned to fire during parliamentary hearings on the DEF, the Document of economics and finance. According to Court of Auditors it is “essential to restore certainty and stability characteristics to the regulatory framework, after the temporary interventions of recent years”. Translated: it is necessary to carry out the pension reform. With the following objectives: to give structural solidity to compulsory pension provision and to push more significantly on supplementary and second-pillar pensions.

The location of the Government in terms of flexibility on leaving, it is linked to the need not to leave the contribution system. A position that the unions seem to have accepted as a starting point for defining new forms of outgoing flexibility. Which, however, remain among the priorities of the reform, which will also focus on other structural factors, such as pensions for young people, or supplementary pensions.

Among the hypotheses on the table, in the context of the debate between Government and social partners, therefore dominates the early retirement at 64 years with contribution ceiling (it could be 20 years) and a reduction of 3% for each year in advance. There is also an alternative: a two-stage pension, with the contribution portion that is paid immediately while waiting for the salary to accrue.

Several proposals arrive from the trade union front, active in the negotiating table with the Government. The CISL insists on a reform path that goes in the direction of greater equity and social sustainability, taking into consideration the possibility of accessing retirement in a more flexiblebetter protecting those who carry out strenuous and burdensome jobs, strengthening the social security for women, defining a contributory guarantee pension for those who are fully part of the contributory system and are particularly penalized by discontinuous work, providing greater incentives for supplementary pensions and supporting the purchasing power of pension treatments outstanding.

The CGIL proposes a flexibility out from 62 years of age or with 41 years of contributions regardless of age, contributory pension guarantee for the youngest and for those who carry out poor and discontinuous jobs, recognize the various burdens of work and enhance the work of care and of women, to intervene on existing pensions, also by strengthening the 14th monthly salary.