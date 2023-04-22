Pension reform 2024, cold shower

Pension reform, Quota 41 or Quota 103? Based on what we have witnessed in recent months, if not almost a year, the Government, in addition to having few answers, even has few certainties.

Many will remember the postponement of the meeting of the Minister of Labor Calderone, underlines the site www.ilsussidiario.net, when the meeting with the unions was essential to find an agreement on the next pension reform. But it is from these “small” details, and from the superficial answers, that the accounts don’t add up.

On the pension reform 2024, we would like to give you news and updates, which unfortunately we do not have. And maybe, we won’t even be after the summer. There is nothing in the Economic and Financial Document that could make us think of any news on the upcoming pension reform.

Christian Ferrari, confederal secretary of the CGIL, explained to Collettiva that:

“The message is clear. Minister’s announcement Cauldron of the postponement of the table activated at the beginning of the year in September and the lack of resources in the Def show that there is no will, I am not saying to carry out structural reform interventions, but not even to confirm those few measures, which we have considered in any case always insufficient and partial, contained in the latest budget law”.

And it is precisely from these words that we report the mobilization by the Cisl, Uil and Cgil trade unions, which during the month of May would like to take measures so that there is more certainty on the part of the Government.

Not to mention – again according to what was declared by Ferrari – Quota 103. At the moment there is no reference to the potential renegotiation in the DEF, on the contrary, the critical issues even seem to have increased. Let’s talk about deleting Option Woman and of the emblem extended from month to month, to reach an agreement on the pension reform.

Not much to say about the 2024 pension reform, above all because the one until the end of 2023 is not even clear.

