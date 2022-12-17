Pensions, all the news with the new year



Pensions, reform 2023. Let’s be clear: what will change from 2023.

Early exit from work with a minimum of 62 years of age and 41 years of contributions thanks to quota 103, renewal of the Women’s Option in a profoundly corrected version that could be revised during the parliamentary process and extension of the Social Action Plan. It is the map of retirement channels in 2023 in the light of the solutions identified by the Budget law (as reported in a detailed and precise article on the website www.ipsoa.it), in view of a comprehensive reform that should be structured over the next year with the method of social dialogue. The quota mechanism 103 also introduces an incentive for workers who postpone their retirement. Old-age pension and early retirement confirmed.

The social security measures contained in the bill of Balance 2023 which has begun the parliamentary process, although potentially subject to possible corrections until the final approval of the text, more clearly outlines the map of flexibility to be released in 2023. All in view of an organic reform that should be structured over the next year with the method of social dialogue. What are the retirement channels currently in sight?

As for the pension of old age there is no news. The retirement age for members of the compulsory general insurance, the substitute and exclusive forms of the same and the separate management is 67, which must be combined with a contribution requirement of 20 years. The application of the “window” according to which the social security treatment usually starts on the first day of the month following the accrual of the requirements is not envisaged. It should also be remembered that, with reference to workers employed for at least seven years in the ten years preceding retirement in heavy duties, old-age retirement is accessible at 66 years and 7 months on condition that there are at least 30 years of seniority with contributions.

Subscribe to the newsletter

