The General Pensions and Social Insurance Authority announced the disbursement of pensions for the month of January tomorrow, Friday, with a total value of (748,951,113.20) dirhams, an increase of (68,016,776) dirhams over the same month of last year, in which the value of pensions amounted to (680,934,337.51) dirhams.

The number of beneficiaries of the disbursement for this month is approximately (46,651) beneficiaries, an increase of (700) beneficiaries over the same month of last year, in which the number of beneficiaries reached (45,951) beneficiaries.

These expenses include civilians subject to Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pensions and Social Security and its amendments, as well as beneficiaries whose files are managed by the Authority for the Ministry of Finance in accordance with the pension laws to which they are subject.