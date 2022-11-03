Trade unions and employers are positive about any pension obligation for employees. But they are divided on what it should look like.

The social partners submitted the pension obligation proposal in a letter to the House of Representatives on Wednesday. At present, about 900,000 employees and an unknown number of self-employed persons do not accrue pension. This means that after retirement they will only receive AOW. “For many self-employed people, this can mean a huge loss of income,” says Cristel van de Ven, chairman of the Netherlands Self-Employed Association, the advocate for self-employed people.

The poverty that follows is not just an individual problem. If large groups of people will soon be at the minimum, there will also be a greater demand for facilities such as the rent and health care allowance. That costs society extra money. That is why the social partners previously decided to halve the number of people without pension accrual.

So far too little has come of this. The PvdA and GroenLinks therefore want to make firm agreements to achieve the goals. These agreements must be included in the Future Pensions Act, on which the House of Representatives is now meeting. The support of GroenLinks and PvdA is needed to steer the law through parliament.

Stick behind the door

Unions and employers want to keep a pension obligation as a big stick if the number of people without pension does not fall sufficiently. Such a requirement could then be introduced in 2028. With that promise they hope to convince the PvdA and GroenLinks.

It is clear that something must be done, according to Willem Noordman, who is responsible for pensions on the FNV board. “Now people are often tried to keep people out of pension schemes by giving them flex contracts or having them work as bogus self-employed, for example meal deliverers.” These people should be employed as employees, he argues. Then they also fall under a pension scheme.



There are also many companies that are not covered by a sector collective labor agreement and that do not have a pension scheme, for example in the wholesale trade and business services. ,,Every employer is obliged to offer his staff a pension scheme”, explains Noordman.

Mini System

The FNV director does want a good arrangement. “It should not be a minimum arrangement, because then all employers will opt for that. We don’t want to go to a mini system.”

Entrepreneurs and the self-employed are in the competition differently. Hans Biesheuvel, chairman of the entrepreneurs’ organization ONL, sees something in a pension obligation. “We are up for that. The obligation must then replace the obligation that is now in place.” For example, a metal company must now be obliged to join the pension fund for that sector. And for that sector there is one pension scheme. “These are often expensive schemes for small entrepreneurs and the self-employed. We want employers to be given the freedom to decide for themselves where they place their pension.”

Entrepreneurs are also concerned about the costs. “With industry-wide pension funds, you accrue pension over your entire salary. And the employer often pays two-thirds of the pension premium. But you can also agree that pension is built up over part of the salary, or, for example, up to the average.

Van de Ven is also horrified at the idea that it is compulsory to build up with an industry-wide pension fund. “That is not suitable for self-employed people. We want a flexible arrangement. That you save more when things go well and invest less when things go less. A pension obligation is a very heavy means. Many self-employed people also build up pension in a different way, for example with a house for sale.