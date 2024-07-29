For many years, EL PAÍS readers enjoyed the great reports of Ramón Lobo, one of its most emblematic war correspondents in the 1990s and 2000s. Now they have the opportunity to read his last great report, and in his usual style — deep, rigorous, honest, passionate, ironic and carefully choosing each word — despite the fact that it was written under much more complicated conditions than in any of the many wars he covered: after being diagnosed, successively and without time to recover, with three very serious simultaneous illnesses — an aortic aneurysm and two cancers — that were almost certainly going to end his life sooner rather than later. And so it was: he died at the age of 68 on August 2, 2023, just after putting the final period to this book, which he knew was posthumous.

Despite the blow of his deteriorating health, and without losing an ounce of his contagious vitality, Lobo approached his last great report with the same journalistic curiosity as always, redirected this time towards himself: he investigated his own life – the last look at the search for meaning -, following the loose ends of the magnificent autobiographical essay. All castaways (Ediciones B, 2015), about medical treatment and illnesses, about the mysteries of the final stretch of the journey towards death and even about death itself, accepted with atheistic resignation and a serenity only within reach of such exceptional people as Lobo, who in his long and fruitful journalistic career never agreed to deviate even one millimeter from his desire to seek the truth: obviously, not even in his last great report.

Wolf was partly inspired by his admired Christopher Hitchens, who wrote Mortality (Spanish edition in Debate, 2012) with his intimate reflections after being diagnosed with the cancer that would also end his life. But unlike the British writer, he did manage to finish the book at the last gasp after a frantic race against time, which accelerated in the last month after realizing that the end was near, and thanks to the help of María, whom he named the main reference of his “chosen family”, already close friends that he involved in the project.

The end result is much more than a book finished in a hurry —Lobo said sarcastically that he was finally facing a real deadlinethe delivery date in journalistic jargon, which plays on the word deathin English—or for therapeutic purposes. Despite the fact that the flood of bad news changed the objective and structure of the book several times, it is a coherent, well-written and profound text that reflects on the very meaning of life without taboos and, therefore, places death as a part of life itself, no matter how much we normally act as if it were not our problem.

In this existential journey, which is actually triggered by the death of his mother, Maud, just half a year before the “normal moment” that suddenly placed him in the “Land of the Sick” defined by Hitchens, Wolf presents himself to us exactly as he was and gives us, with the generosity that always characterized him, not only his valuable reflections, always seasoned with wisdom, black humor and joie de vivrebut also the soundtrack, the library and the film library of his own life: a posthumous gift to his countless friends and readers so that they do not beat around the bush and focus on enjoying life, also preparing for death, if you will pardon the redundancy.

Wolf Guesthouse Ramon Wolf

Peninsula, 2024

240 pages, 19.90 euros

You can follow Babelia in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.