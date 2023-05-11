The General Pension and Social Security Authority revealed some conditions that qualify for benefiting from the “Shorek” project, the most important of which is the insured’s joining a new employer within six months from the date of end of service.

The authority said that those wishing to join the service through the “Shorek” project must express their desire not to disburse the reward when signing the end-of-service form from his previous job, and within six months he must join a new job to benefit from the “Shorek” project, and during the first month from the date of To join the new job, he must submit a request for inclusion through his employer.

She added that “Shorek” does not apply to the periods of service prior to applying its procedures, but rather includes only the service periods that expire from the date of the first of July 2023, noting that the previous service periods that are not covered by the “Shorek” procedures, the insured can join them through the addition service with its provisions. current.

The authority pointed out that “Shorak” includes only the insured who wish to transfer from one employer to another under the umbrella of the General Pension Authority, whether these agencies are in the government or private sectors, while it does not apply to those transferring from any other pension funds in the country to the authority or Vice versa, noting that the insured in this case can benefit from the system of exchange of benefits between funds, which allows transfer between entities if the human resources regulations between the two parties include what allows transfer, and in this case the period of service of the insured becomes continuous, and the employer to which he is transferred is responsible. Any differences in the cost of amalgamation, if any, after transferring the insured’s benefit to the employer to which he is transferred.