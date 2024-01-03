INPS payments 2024: here's when pensions will be paid

January 2024 pensions will be paid with a slight delay compared to previous months due to the public holiday of January 1st. Accordingly, to avoid possible technical complications, payments will begin starting January 3rd. However, during 2024, pensions will have a significant increase. The increase is due not only to adjustments linked to inflation, but also to the remodulation of Irpef rates, provided for in the budget law proposed by the government. This increase will be visible as early as January.

The decree signed by the Minister of Economy Giorgetti and the Minister of Labor Calderone provides for a pension inflation adjustment of +5.4% starting from 1 January 2024. However, the full 5.4% will only be applied to pensions equal to or less than 4 times the minimum (2,272.96 euros), while for higher amounts, the percentage increase will progressively decrease. For example, a gross pension of 1,000 euros will see a monthly increase of 54 euros (gross), while for a pensioner who receives 2,000 euros, the increase will be 108 euros. Although the INPS did not report delays in the disbursement of the increases, as happened the previous year for treatments exceeding 4 times the minimum, it was communicated that payments will begin from 3 January.

Further increases are expected thanks to the remodulation of the Irpef rateswhich should go from 4 to 3 brackets, with a maximum tax benefit of 260 euros per year. This benefit will vary depending on income, for example, for those who earn 25,000 euros the tax advantage will be 200 euros per year, rising to 260 euros for incomes above 28,000 euros.

However, it is important to note that for total incomes above 50,000 euros there is a linear cut to deductions of 260 euros, canceling the positive effects of the reform above this threshold. On the contrary, workers with an income of less than 15,000 euros could enjoy an increase in deductions on earned income, going from 1,880 euros to 1,955 euros. This Irpef reform will have a positive impact not only on workers, but also on pensioners, given that personal income tax affects anyone with an income.

READ ALSO: Pensions, increases from the day after tomorrow. Here's how much more you'll get

Subscribe to the newsletter

