The General Pension and Social Security Authority issued a circular to employers on the need to adhere to the new amendments made by the General Retirement and Social Security Authority in the State of Qatar to the salary of the insured’s subscription account, to apply it in the unified system for extending insurance protection, which allows the Gulf citizen who works in any country to The countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf enjoy social insurance as if he was working in his home country.

The General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority in the State of Qatar had announced that it had made adjustments to the contribution account salary of the insured, adding to it the housing allowance of 6,000 Qatari riyals. The maximum amount is 100,000 Qatari riyals.

In the same regard, the Qatari Authority increased the contribution rates due from the insured, so that the percentage became 21% of the subscription account salary, of which the employer bears 14% and the insured bears 7%.

The General Retirement and Social Security Authority in the State of Qatar stated that the new amendments began to be implemented from the date of 3/1/2023, noting that these provisions apply to the insured working in the State of Qatar, and also apply to the insured covered by the insurance protection extension system in the UAE. And the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in which Qatari citizens work.

According to the protection extension system, the employee and the employer are obligated to bear their share in the contributions from the salary subject to the contribution in accordance with the percentages applicable in the law or the system of the employee’s home country, provided that the employer’s share does not exceed the percentage applicable in the country where the work is located.

And in all cases in which the employer’s contribution is less than the required percentage, the employee shall cover the difference in the contribution to ensure that the contributions are paid in full to the retirement system to which the employee is subject to its provisions. difference from its own citizens.

Accordingly, the employer in the government sector in the country is obligated to pay 14% of the contributions rates due from the insured persons covered by the system of extending protection from the State of Qatar working in the country, and the employer in the private sector is obligated to pay 12.5%, while the Qatari citizen in the government sector bears 7 % and in the private sector 8.5%, as of the announced date.