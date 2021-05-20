Pension investors The interest rate year tore the gap between Finnish pension funders: the Church’s pension fund made big profits, Varma’s return on investments remained low

The real returns of Finnish pension funds averaged 4.9 per cent.

Pension funds survived the interest rate year better than feared, says the Finnish Center for Pensions (ETK). Most pension funds achieved a return of 5–10% in the ETK’s international comparison of 23 pension investors.

The comparison includes Finland’s largest employment pension institutions and large pension funds from Northern Europe, North America and Asia.

ETK calls last year one of the strangest in economic history. In March, the effects of the corona pandemic drove stock prices up sharply, but after the fall, prices started to rise due to a massive recovery, among other things.

“The strong market growth continued throughout the year, bringing better-than-expected returns to pension investors across all asset classes. In particular, returns were derived from listed shares, the value of which rose exceptionally sharply, Director Jaakko Kiander The Finnish Center for Pensions reports in a press release.

For comparison the largest returns were collected by the small Swedish buffer fund AP6, with a real return of almost 20 per cent. The second and third largest returns in the comparison were the Canadian earnings-related pension fund CPPIB with a return of 11.4 per cent and the Norwegian international pension fund SPU with a return of 10 per cent.

The real returns of Finnish pension funds averaged 4.9 per cent. The highest real income was received by the Church Pension Fund (KER) by 7.2 per cent and by Ilmarinen by 6.8 per cent. Ilmarinen’s result was at the top level of investors operating under capital adequacy regulation.

The State Pension Fund (VER), which had a return of 3.6 per cent, the Elo, which had a return of 3.3 per cent, and Varma, which had a return of 2.5 per cent, did worse.

ETK says that a comparison does not allow direct conclusions to be drawn about the success of investment activities. The results of pension funds are affected by, among other things, their currency area and exchange rate fluctuations, as well as the regulations governing investment activities.