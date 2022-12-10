Higher pensions in the next two years. That’s why retirees will have richer checks

Pensions taller? The two-year period 2023-2024 will bring richer checks for those who will leave work. The reason? The increase will come thanks to a more favorable contribution amount for the modification of the transformation coefficients of the contribution amount (used to establish the contribution rate of the pension: they are affected by the change in life expectancy of citizens aged 65) for the upcoming two-year period which will be more favourable, for retireescompared to the last two years. Pension benefits will grow slightly for everyone who retires over the next two years compared to current conditions. With the same accumulated contributions, those who retire from 2023 will have a slightly higher monthly allowance compared to those who, for example, go there by the end of this year.

Increased pensions: higher in the next two years for life expectancy under braking due to Covid

As Il Sole 24 Ore explains “i coefficients of 2023-24, formalized by the Interministerial Labor-Economy decree of 1 December 2022, however, will be more generous than those of 2020-21. The Ministry of Labor has confirmed to us that “the increase in the coefficients is entirely attributable to the increase in mortality and therefore to the reduction of life expectancy – the data is istat – which can definitely be attributed to covid”.

Pensions check increases: that’s how much

How much will pensions increase in the next two years? The new capital transformation coefficients, based on the latest life expectancy data, are more favorable than the previous ones by a percentage ranging from 2.01% to 2.92% for the age group 57-71 years. Specifically, according to what Il Sole 24 Ore reports, for example, if you take a contribution amount of 150 thousand euros, those who retire in 2022 at the age of 67 have a gross contribution amount of 643.27 euros for 13 months; who retires in 2023 has a share of 660.35 euros: an increase of almost 20 euros per month.

