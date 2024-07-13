Currently, almost 6.3 of around 21 million pensioners are subject to tax. The pension was increased by 4.57 percent on July 1. For the first time, the adjustment applies uniformly across the whole of Germany; there are no longer any differences between East and West Germany.

In West Germany, including Berlin, 91,000 pensioners were taxed again after the increase – previously 197,000 had fallen out of taxation due to the increased basic allowance. In East Germany, an additional 23,000 retired people now have to pay income tax, while 47,000 had previously fallen out of taxation.

BSW chairwoman Wagenknecht called it “shameful” that after the pension increase, over 100,000 pensioners were again subject to taxation. “The pension tax is one of the most unfair taxes in Germany,” she told AFP. “You work hard and pay in for decades, then receive a pension that is below average compared to Europe, and then the tax office comes forward and asks for your money.”

The BSW is therefore calling for a “pension tax brake”: the statutory pension should remain tax-free up to 2,000 euros. “This would relieve the burden on millions of pensioners with small and medium pensions,” said Wagenknecht.

