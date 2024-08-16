Pension funds | Varman Risto Murto paints a gloomy picture of the Finnish economy: “We have no chips”

Pension funds|Risto Murto is calling for an economic policy program for Finland that will last for more than a government period. The only alternatives are either parliamentary cooperation or the search for growth for Finland’s economy under the guidance of the EU, he estimates.

Strong CEO of pension insurer Varma, which made an investment result of 5.9 percent at the beginning of the year Risto Murto delivered a serious message to Finnish politicians at the half-yearly report press conference.

Credit rating company Fitch changed Finland’s outlook to negative last week.

According to Murro, that change already means in practice that at least one credit rating agency will calculate Finland’s credit rating. According to Murro, this can already be seen in the prices of Finnish government bonds.

“The pricing is already closer to France than Germany.”

In the past, Finland used to get a loan at a higher price than Germany.

According to Murro, Debt investors compare Finland’s situation with Austria today, and Finland’s position is already approaching Belgium and Portugal.

“The market has already managed to price this change.”

Burglary told that the development of the nominal growth of the wages of Varma’s corporate clients is close to zero – in other words, there is hardly any growth in the client companies.

CEO of pension insurer Ilmarinen Jouko Pölönen told about the same phenomenon in its own customer base on Thursday in connection with Ilmarinen’s half-year report.

According to Murro, Finland has previously been in a better position than other euro countries in terms of public sector indebtedness, but now the continuation of indebtedness has made Finland a typical European country in terms of indebtedness.

Now the problem, according to Murro, is that Pettteri Orpon Even the (kok) government must not be allowed to turn towards indebtedness with its economic policy.

Although the pension company’s investment returns have been good since last autumn thanks to the rise in share prices, the problem for pension investors has been the poor development of the Finnish stock market over the past two years, Murto reminded.

“The only pity is that Finland still produces poorly.”

The Finnish stock market has traditionally produced better than the European stock markets, but now even this debt has disappeared.

“Finland is shrinking all the time.”

At the press conference Murto presented various calculations about how Finland’s standard of living has fallen behind many benchmarks since the banking crisis that started in 2008.

According to Varma’s calculations, Finland has also not managed to get back on its feet from the stagnation of growth after the corona years in the same way as, for example, the United States or Sweden.

The stickiness of economic growth can be clearly seen in the deterioration of our standard of living compared to these countries, Murto estimates.

Murto had calculated that if the pension companies had transferred their Finnish shares to Swedish shares for the last five years, the return would have been seven billion euros better.

“The scale of the problem is therefore quite large.”

“ In Murro’s opinion, the probable future decrease in Finland’s credit rating is already priced in the Finnish government bonds.

Murto stated that with Sweden’s growth rate since 2008, the standard of living of Finns would now be 13 percent better than it is now.

From Murro was asked at the press conference if he sees opportunities in the current era of rather ideological economic policy to find a common economic political vision that goes beyond party lines and election periods.

According to Murro, there were practically only two options: either a joint program is built, to which the central parties commit, or “we ask Brussels for help” in the program, i.e. we drift into the so-called excessive deficit procedure.

According to Murro, the Finnish economy has been plagued by “the timing of the political cycle and the economic cycle”.

In other words, the government has had to implement its biggest changes at the beginning of the government term, because as the elections approach, such changes cannot be made anymore.

Due to the economic cycle, the effects of these actions have therefore not been successful in terms of timing.

Now Finland can only hope that interest rates would fall quickly, because the current interest rate level in the euro area is too high for Finland, Murto reflected.

“In an economic political sense, we don’t really have any chips in use.”