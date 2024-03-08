Petros and Funcef's 2017 annual reports indicate “gain greater than the actuarial target” with investments they had in Eldorado Celulose (of the J&F Group); Even so, the 2 funds asked the STF to return the application of a total fine of R$ 10.3 billion to the company, claiming to have suffered losses due to the payment interruption

Pension funds Petrosfrom Petrobras, and Funcef, from Caixa Econômica Federal, recorded a profit in their 2017 annual reports during the period in which they invested in the FIP Florestal fund – an instrument through which they invested in Eldorado Brasil Celulose shares. This company is controlled by the J&F Investimentos group.

In Petros' 2017 annual report, the “divestment [venda de ações] at FIP ​​Florestal, which made it possible to achieve profitability of approximately 160% since the beginning of the investment, in 2009, in line with the actuarial target for the period (159.54%) and triple the result of Ibovespa, a reference for variable income”.



reproduction The information appears on page 16 of Petros' 2017 annual report

Funcef claims, also in 2017, to have received R$665.7 million from the sale of its 8.52% shareholding in Eldorado Celulose. The value is equivalent “at a nominal return of 12.49% per year, exceeding the actuarial target”says the report.



reproduction The information appears on page 84 of Funcef's 2017 annual report

The information disclosed in Petros reports (complete – 1 MB) and Funcef (complete – 23 MB) at the time contradict the statement by the 2 pension funds to the Federal Supreme Court that they had losses during the investment period with J&F, from 2009 to 2017.

The argument for this supposed loss was the basis for appeals filed with the Federal Supreme Court by Petros on Monday (March 4, 2024) (complete – PFF – 488 kB) and by Funcef (complete – PDF – 5 MB) on February 21st.

In the appeals, the STF is questioned about provisionally suspending the full payment of the R$ 10.3 billion fine relating to J&F's leniency agreement, signed in 2017 with the Public Ministry (complete – 2MB). In reality (read at the end of this post), the value of the fine has now been reduced to R$3.5 billion.

In the 22-page appeal filed with the STF, Petros' lawyers state that the annulment of the leniency agreement signed between the Public Ministry and J&F represents “serious disrespect” pension fund rights. They further argue that the pension fund would have been one of the “victims of illicit acts” and which, therefore, needs to be compensated for the damage caused to the benefit plans managed by it.

“Given that its involvement with the leniency agreement under discussion arises precisely from the capitalization stage, since the Claimant (J&F) illicitly raised resources from the benefit plans through the FIP Florestal investment fund, it is easy realize that non-payment of the installments due as reparation has the potential to trigger a serious compromise of its financial health (solvency) and actuarial balance”, states Petros in the document delivered to the STF. The petition does not mention the positive results of the pension fund when it decided to end its investments in FIP Florestal and no longer hold shares in Eldorado Celulose.

In a more extensive 54-page resource, Funcef also claims to have been one of the “directly harmed victims” for the performance “illicit” of J&F by contributing amounts to FIP Florestal and the Fundo de Investimento em Participação Multiestratégia PROT (“FIP PROT”), targets of investigation by Operation Greenfield:

“As is publicly known and notorious, Funcef, as well as other pension funds in the country, was the victim of irregularities and fraud found in several different investments and which resulted in billions in losses to the entities, two of which were FIP Florestal and FIP PROT (Operation Greenfield)”.

Also in the case of Funcef, as well as in that of Petros, the petition to the STF does not mention that the CEF employee pension fund made a greater profit than expected from investing in Eldorado Celulose shares until 2017, when it stopped investing in that company.

The 2 pension funds only relied on the leniency agreement and took for granted the income from the payments they would receive from part of the fine that J&F would have to pay. As agreements for several operations such as Greenfield and Lava Jato are now being reviewed, Petros and Funcef believe they have been harmed – even though while they had shares in Eldorado the result was profitable.

“The applicant has been trying hard to balance its plans, including demanding significant extraordinary contributions from its participants, beneficiaries and sponsor, in order to maintain the actuarial balance and ensure that there are resources to pay the benefits”maintains Funcef.

“In a scenario like this, in search of actuarial rebalancing, it is clear that any and all revenue due that is no longer transferred to Funcef could be crucial to the definitive collapse of the pension fund, to the detriment of its more than 140,000 (one hundred and forty thousand) participants, assisted people and pensioners who may lose their benefits”states the Funcef petition.

A few years ago it was already clear that companies that entered into leniency agreements could ask the Court for a review, reducing the amounts they were committed to paying. Pension funds that would receive part of these amounts should have considered these risks in their actuarial calculations – just as every investment in variable income should not be given with certain and safe income.

J&F denies any damage to the 2 investors and says that all operations with Funcef and Petros returned to both companies with profits in 2017.

Petros sold its investment in FIP Florestal to Indonesian company Paper Excellence in December 2017, saying it was part of a broader divestment policy “to provide flexibility to the Foundation’s management”. Funcef also sold its part of the fund to the same company in December 2017. After the sale, the 2 pension funds were left with no direct or indirect stake in Eldorado.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

In 2009, Funcef and Petros contributed R$272 million each and became indirect shareholders of Eldorado Brasil Celulose, whose main controlling company was J&F. They were indirect investors because they acquired the shares through the FIP Florestal fund.

On September 6, 2016, the Greenfield operation was launched, which at the time accused 29 fund managers, including Petros (Petrobras), Funcef (Caixa) and Previ (Banco do Brasil) for alleged fraud and reckless management of pensioners' resources. .

In June 2017, J&F's leniency agreement was signed with the Public Ministry as a result of the Greenfield operation. It was then determined that Funcef and Petros would receive R$1.75 billion each from J&F over 25 years, with monetary correction. Petros says it received R$133 million. Funcef, R$132 million.

The agreement and the fine would be a consequence of damage caused to pension funds and public administration, attributed at the time to executives of the J&F group by the Attorney General's Office.

In December 2017, Funcef and Petros' stakes in Eldorado were sold to the Indonesian company Paper Excellence, as part of the sale process of Eldorado Celulose. This process is currently the subject of a legal dispute between J&F and Paper Excellence. Each pension fund sold its shares for R$666 million, the same value per share received from Paper by J&F.

The Greenfield operation was closed in January 2021 by the then Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras. During Greenfield, there were 83 actions against 29 companies and 176 individuals. There were 2 leniency agreements: with J&F and with the J. Malucelli group.

COMINGS AND GOINGS OF THE J&F FINE

On December 19, 2023, Supreme Court Minister Dias Toffoli suspended payments of the full fine of R$10.3 billion from a leniency agreement signed between J&F and the Public Ministry in 2017.

After a succession of decisions that sometimes granted and sometimes suspended discounts on the fine, the value today is R$3.5 billion. Read what changes have been made to the payment amount determined to J&F since 2023:

Aug.2023 – MPF reduces the value of J&F’s fine from R$10.3 billion to R$3.5 billion (in secrecy);

– MPF reduces the value of J&F’s fine from R$10.3 billion to R$3.5 billion (in secrecy); Aug.2023 – 5th MPF Coordination and Review Chamber confirms reduction and publishes note (PDF of complete – 1MB);

– 5th MPF Coordination and Review Chamber confirms reduction and publishes note (PDF of complete – 1MB); Sep.2023 – MPF Institutional Council overturns discount (in secrecy);

– MPF Institutional Council overturns discount (in secrecy); Sep.2023 – MPF national inspector suspends Council decision (in confidence);

– MPF national inspector suspends Council decision (in confidence); Dec.2023 – Toffoli suspends payment of J&F fine (PDF from complete – 385 kB);

– Toffoli suspends payment of J&F fine (PDF from complete – 385 kB); Feb.2024 – PGR appeals Toffoli’s decision (PDF of complete – 290 kB).

Dias Toffoli understood that there was “reasonable doubt” about the willingness of the J&F holding company to sign the leniency agreement with the MP. In short, it would be uncertain whether the company had fair conditions or whether it was forced to sign the treaty with the Public Ministry.

In the absence of voluntariness, the principle of leniency agreements would be violated, of “break with involvement in illicit practices and adopt measures to maintain their activities in an ethical and sustainable manner”second MPF definition (Federal Public Ministry).