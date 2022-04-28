Pension companies The pension assets of Finns melted at the beginning of the year: The investments of pension companies were unprofitable

Elo’s equity investments packaged 3.3 per cent and Veritas’ reserves as high as 6.8 per cent.

Finns in terms of pension assets, the past year has been bad. On Wednesday, the earnings-related pension company Elo said its investment income at the beginning of the year was 1.9 percent negative.

At the same time last year, its investments returned 3.9 percent.

On Thursday, Veritas said its investments had packed 3.5 percent in January-March.

At the end of March, the market value of Elo’s investments was EUR 28.8 billion. The value of Veritas’ investments was 4.2 billion.

The weak success of investments was due to accelerating inflation, the tightening of monetary policy worldwide and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At the end of March, there were approximately 244,200 (242,800) pensioners alive. Pensions were paid in the amount of EUR 944.9 (905.7) million in January-March.