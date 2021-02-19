Pension companies The investment results of large occupational pension companies were divided: Varma’s return on pension assets less than half of Ilmarinen’s income in 2020

“We did not fully succeed in the investment result,” Risto Murto admitted. Overall, the amount of pension assets apparently increased in the interest year 2020.

Of the big ones the return on pension investments received by occupational pension companies tore into two castes last year. While Ilmarinen, the largest occupational pension company, received a return of 7.1 per cent, Varma, the second largest occupational pension company, increased its pension assets by 2.8 per cent in 2020.

At the same time, the difference in the amount of occupational pension assets under management increased: While Ilmarinen had EUR 53.3 billion in pension assets under management at the end of 2020, Varma had EUR 50.2 billion. The difference between the two competitors is historically large.

However, the investment portfolio of both employment pension companies is larger than at the end of 2019, ie the amount of pension assets seems to have increased in the interest year 2020. This will be confirmed when the pension institution Keva and the medium-sized employment pension company Elo publish their results in 2020.

“We do not completely successful in the investment result, but we would have wanted to generate more in our internal goals, ”the CEO Risto Murto admitted at Friday’s earnings announcement.

The amount of Varma’s earnings-related pension assets was reduced by the fact that the amount of pensions paid out in euros was EUR 800 million higher than the amount of earned pension contributions collected.

Varman the hedge funds that were the hanging stone, that is, according to Murro, were “a bit less” below zero. This means that absolute return funds made a loss of one percent in 2020.

Ilmarinen, on the other hand, received a return of as much as 5 percent through its own hedge operations.

“In the spring situation, we decided not to give up hedge investments. Our estimate was that hedge investments will recover and that’s how they recovered, ”Murto said on Friday.

Managing director According to Risto Murro, Varma’s hedge portfolio includes credit risk investments in particular, which would have been expensive to sell.

“In our style and size, the conclusion was not to sell hedge funds,” Murto commented that the tiny earnings-related pension company Veritas gave up its hedge investments last year.

Reima Rytsölä, Varma’s Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, also commented on the hedge portfolio: “This was, of course, disappointing, although in the long run hedge investments have paid off.”