Pension companies Carl Petterson appointed CEO of Elo, an employment pension insurance company

Elo’s Board of Directors has appointed Carl Pettersson, born in 1979, as its new CEO.

Mutual Elo, an employment pension insurance company, will have a new CEO. Elo’s Board of Directors has appointed a new CEO born in 1979 Carl Pettersson.

Pettersson will transfer to Elo from Veritas Pension Insurance. He has been its President and CEO since September 2017. Prior to that, Pettersson has worked at Aktia Bank.

“Carl Pettersson has strong expertise in the financial, investment and occupational pension sectors, as well as evidence of effective management in a regulated business environment. He has the experience and know-how to lead Elo as the company moves into the next strategic period, ”says Elo’s Chairman Antti Aho in the bulletin.

The news is updated.