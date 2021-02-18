I.n the really good times of the German economy, it was part of many successful companies to offer their employees attractive company pensions. Times have changed, not least, life expectancy and with it the duration of benefits has increased significantly. The current low interest rate environment doesn’t make things any better. This is because the value of the necessary provisions is set lower when interest rates rise, because the interest rate increases their value. Since this is hardly the case because of the current low interest rates, some companies are now showing deficits in their pension balance sheets.

In cooperation with the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, the asset manager Insight Investment recently presented its second “Pension Monitor”, which examines the relationship between these pension risks and the share price development of the DAX and M-DAX companies. For this purpose, a “pension score” is created from 13 key figures such as the amount of the deficit and the obligations, according to which the shares are divided into a “top” and a “bottom” portfolio. This shows that the share prices of companies with a lower pension risk have developed better in the long and short term. Since 2012, they have had an annual excess return of around 10 percent. In the course of the Corona crisis, the lead was almost 13 percent.

What initially sounds like a logical reaction to pension risks, however, prompts Wolfgang Murmann from Insight and Olaf Stotz from the Frankfurt School to come to a different conclusion. The pension risks are not reflected in the share prices. Otherwise, at least in the long term, the higher risks would have to be reflected in higher returns. Obviously, this is not the case here. All known risks that have an impact on stock returns have been quantified, explains study author Olaf Stotz, professor at the Frankfurt School of Finance. In the end, the pension risk remains and this is no longer rewarded.

Stotz does not want to accept the reverse explanation that the pension risks are priced in. These have gradually become known since 2012, but the pattern in the relationship between pension risk and stock return has remained very stable over this period. If the news had had an impact, there should have been a change. Finding a rational explanation for this is difficult. Overall, these risks are still not so well known. Stotz attributes this to the fact that companies only have to report in detail in the appendix to their annual reports and that it is difficult to quantify the risk from this information. Equity analysts would also find little starting point, so pension risks did not play a major role in their recommendations either.

On the other hand, pension risks are noticeable in terms of borrowing and equity costs, which are lower for the “top companies”. This difference had meanwhile disappeared before the corona crisis, which is attributed to a distorted assessment of risks possibly caused by monetary policy and the associated hunt for returns. In times of stress, however, company data seemed to move more into focus. Borrowing costs have risen considerably for companies with high pension risks.