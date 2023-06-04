Social Security wants to call technicians approved in a tender, but it depends on the authorization of the ministry of Esther Dweck

The Ministry of Social Security is charging the Ministry of Management and Innovation for nominating those approved who took the exam for INSS (National Social Security Institute) technicians and, until then, were not called. Minister Carlos Lupi wants to convene those approved –since the queue for national insurance is 1.2 million people–, but it is not possible without the nominations. In a letter sent on Wednesday (May 31, 2023) by the interim president of the INSS, Glauco Wamburg, to the Executive Secretary of Social Security, Wolney Queiroz, Wamburg complains that the vacancies need to be filled and mentions the need for authorization by the Ministry of Management. Here’s the full (58 KB). O Power360 sought the Ministry of Management and Innovation to take a position on the reason why those approved were not nominated, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.