During the course of this month of July 2024, according to what was announced by the Ministry of Welfare and the Welfare Bank, the Payment of the July-August two-month period to beneficiaries of different social programs, such as the Pension for the Well-being of Older Adults.

Under this understanding, the beneficiaries of the social programs of the Ministry of Welfare, especially the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults, They must be aware of the commission charge when withdrawing their 6 thousand pesos from ATMs.

In this regard, it should be made clear, The only bank that does not charge a commission when withdrawing money from the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults, or any other social program of the Ministry of Welfare, is the Banco del Bienestar.

It is in this way that, if for one reason or another the beneficiaries of the social programs of the Ministry of Welfare They go to other banks’ ATMs to withdraw their money, they will be charged an extra fee for this operation..

Pension Bienestar: ATMs will charge this amount of COMMISSION when withdrawing PAYMENT in July/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

Under this tenor, the following are: the commissions charged by some of the banks with the largest presence in Mexico when disposing of cash from the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults:

*Santander: 45 pesos commission

*Banorte: 38 pesos commission

*BBVA: 38 pesos commission

*HSBC: 35 pesos commission

*BanCoppel: 30 pesos commission

It is worth mentioning that there are many people who benefit from the social programs of the Ministry of Welfare who choose to go to the ATMs of other financial institutions to withdraw the money that is deposited for them from time to time due to the long lines that form at the branches of Banco del Bienestar. This is because millions of people receive these social benefits from the Mexican State, so it should not be overlooked that, when doing so, the full amount cannot be withdrawn, since a fee will be applied for said transaction.

Pension Bienestar: ATMs will charge this amount of COMMISSION when withdrawing PAYMENT in July/Photo: Government of Mexico

For the above, It is recommended to only have cash from the social welfare programs in the Banco del Bienestar ATMs or, alternatively, to use the Banco del Bienestar card in stores with a banking terminal..