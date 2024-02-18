One of the most practical ways to have cash is to go to ATMs, so if you have not yet withdrawn the money from the Pension for the Wellbeing of the Elderly or the other social programs of the Ministry of Welfare, we will tell you the hours that your ATMs operate.

As you may have noticed, in recent months many branches of Banco del Bienestar have been built, this is important because It is the only official financial institution for the deposit and withdrawal of money which is given to the beneficiaries of the Wellbeing Pensions, Benito Juárez Scholarships and other social aid from the federal government.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Now, in case you have not yet withdrawn the money from the Welfare Pension or any of the other social programs that the Ministry of Welfare is in charge of, keep in mind that Banco del Bienestar ATMs are always open.

The above means that you can withdraw the money from the Welfare Pensions in the Banco del Bienestar ATMs at any time of the day and 365 days a year, although, yes, it will be necessary to take into consideration that there are certain times when it is not advisable to go to the ATMs, due to crime. . However, we must not lose sight of the fact that the Welfare card can be used to pay in different stores, so it is not necessary to take out the money..

Bienestar Pension 2024: these are the TIMES in which you can WITHDRAW MONEY at ATMs/Photo: Freepik

What to do when the ATM swallows the Banco Bienestar card?

Taking into consideration that, according to data from the federal government of Mexico, there are millions of people who are beneficiaries of social programs, there are many who are registered in the Benito Juárez Welfare Pensions and Scholarships who wonder what they should What to do in case the Banco del Bienestar cashier swallows the card of the Mexican State financial institution and, in the process, does not give them the money.

Although it is rare for ATMs to swallow the card and no longer return it, the truth is that this situation can happen, which is why the Banco del Bienestar has a protocol so that the beneficiaries of social programs know how to act if that happens.

Bienestar Pension 2024: these are the TIMES in which you can WITHDRAW MONEY at ATMs/Photo: screenshot

It is in this way that, according to the protocols of the Banco del Bienestar, In case the ATM has kept the financial institution's card, what has to be done is the following:

*First, you must write down the serial number of the ATM, which is found on the visa in the machine.

*After the serial number of the Banco del Bienestar ATM has been noted, the next thing is to locate the customer service information and establish contact. Again, this data is always visible to account holders.

*After this, the beneficiary of the Bienestar Pensions will have to give details about what happened with their Banco del Bienestar card at the ATM when going to withdraw cash from it.

*Subsequently, the executive who received the call will give the person a folio number, which must be used to follow up on the claim process between the bank and the client.

*It is in this way that, once it is confirmed that the ATM of the Banco del Bienestar retained the card and did not give the money, the financial entity of the Mexican State will replace the financial plastic and will deposit, again, the amount of money which was not granted to the account holder.