“With the approval of the amendment which extends the possibility of recognizing the replacement of general practitioners in the training hours of trainees and of the one which gives family doctors the option to retire at 72 instead of 70, Fratelli d’Italia and the Meloni government give a concrete answer to a real need of many Italians.After discussing with Minister Schillaci and President Zaffini, whom I thank for his collaboration, I personally followed the story and the process of the amendments in the Commission in the Senate, both because it is essential to guarantee citizens the right to health, and because Friuli Venezia Giulia and the Pordenone area suffer particularly from the lack of these fundamental figures in the life of each of us”. This was stated by Luca Ciriani, minister for relations with Parliament.