The General Pension and Social Security Authority advised the insured citizens to continue working, and to continue working after the 20 years of service, which is determined to obtain a retirement pension at 70% of the average salary of the subscription account, stressing that being satisfied with this period only provides the insured with the minimum privileges. insurance, while continuing to work up to 35 years of service qualifies for a pension of 100% of the average contribution account salary.

And the Authority stated, in an indicative campaign that it recently launched, on its official pages on social media platforms, that “the retirement pension is granted to workers in the government sector, according to the average salary of the subscription calculation for the last three years of service, and in the private sector for the last five years of service, or according to the period of subscription.” The entire period, if the period is less than that in both cases, ”stressing that the commitment of the insured to spend years of actual service saves him the cost of purchasing the legal period, especially with the possibility of increasing the insured’s salary in the future in the event of continuing work, and thus increasing the salary of his subscription account, which entails an increase in his benefits. upon retirement. She explained that many insurance benefits remain waiting for the insured, if he decides to continue serving beyond the 20 years of service, noting that the insured is the one who decides the insurance benefits he wishes to obtain from the pension law, which provides many of the most generous insurance opportunities. when the service life is increased.

The authority pointed out that the most important benefits that the insured gets are the retirement pension at 70% of the average salary of the subscription account when spending 20 years in service, and every additional year that the insured spends after this period is granted an increase in the pension by 2%, noting that the advantage of attaining The insured has 20 years of service, which qualifies him to buy the legal service period, as the law allows the man to buy from one to five years, while the woman is granted to buy from one to 10 years, and this non-actual period is added to the years of service of the insured, in the event that he decides to retire for a period 20 years of service, and an improvement in his pension percentage upon retirement.

The authority said: “Achieving a period of 25 years of service gives the insured the opportunity to combine the pension and salary for those who spent 25 years working in the government sector, in the event of his retirement and return to work again, as the law allows him to combine between his pension from the authority and his salary from his work.” The new, although the general rule in the law does not allow plural except under conditions, and this is one of them.

