Environmental protection costs: Penny tries to price in the burden and some goods become more expensive.
The supermarket chain Penny increased prices to draw attention to environmental costs. The results of the campaign that have now been published are surprising – and are fueling the debate about the “true” prices.
HNobody actually likes higher prices. 88 percent more for sausages? 45 percent more for fruit yogurt? And even 94 percent more for cheese? The supermarket chain Penny was well aware that such surcharges deter customers. Nevertheless, the Rewe Group discounter decided last July to increase the prices of a total of nine products for a week.
The campaign called “True Prices” was intended to show how expensive products should actually be if all environmental costs are taken into account – such as the use of pesticides and fertilizers or the emissions of greenhouse gases such as methane and CO2.
