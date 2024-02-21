Penny's Big Breakaway And available from todayas announced by the launch trailer published on the occasion of the Nintendo Direct and visible below, which celebrates the arrival of this particular 3D platformer on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series
Announced with a trailer at the Nintendo Direct last June, the title in question is a platform-style action adventure that seems to recall the good old days when this genre was rampant, with a very particular style.
Developed by Evening Star and produced by Private Division, the game is therefore released today, February 21, 2024, on PC and console.
In the game we find ourselves leading the strange duo composed of Penny and Yo-Yo in a strange 3D platform adventure from the creators of Sonic Mania, which has some obvious nostalgic notes for fans of the genre.
A kind of 3D platformer from times gone by
In the game we have to jump, twirl, drive and handle the “cosmic thread” in 11 worlds and 40 different levels, all very colorful, using tasty delicacies to temporarily transform Yo-Yo and provide different special skills.
Some of these give the ability to move more quickly, others to protect Penny from dangers and much more. She escapes capture and the Emperor's relentless army of penguins by resorting to a series of acrobatics and transformations.
In Penny's Big Breakaway we must therefore look for an escape route from the various levels both in the story mode and in other game options such as the Time Attack mode and others. Using the coins obtained during gameplay we can also unlock bonus items, levels and more.
