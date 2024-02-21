A very promising video game had been announced for some time now, Penny's Big Breakawaya video game that was being developed by the creators of Sonic ManiaSpecifically, we are talking about Christian Whitehead and Evening Star. The same thing about which we knew absolutely nothing after the first trailer, that is until today when a new trailer was presented in the live stream of the Switch partners.

Here you can see the video:

As for the release date, there is practically no time to wait to play it, since players can already buy it in full version at this time. This is one of the moments that can be considered Shadowdrop.

Penny's Big Breakaway Is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Direct