PENNY BLOOD: Hellbound announced for PC

YUKIKAZE, WILDROSE STUDIO And Natsume Hari have announced that they are working on the roguelike PENNY BLOOD: Hellbound. The game will be released on PC in Early Access during February 2024, while the launch of the full version is scheduled for the summer. It is a companion title for PENNY BLOODspiritual successor of Shadow Hearts announced last year, which will allow us to discover a story about the group Hellhounders.

All those who financed the PENNY BLOOD crowdfunding campaign they will receive an invitation to participate in the Closed Beta of this roguelike starting from the next one December 14th. The title was developed by some industry veterans like Matsuzo Machidawith illustrations by Miyako Kato and a soundtrack created by Yoshitaka Hirota And Noriyuki Iwadare.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for PENNY BLOOD: Hellboundwishing you a good viewing as always!

PENNY BLOOD: Hellbound – Announcement Trailer

Source: YUKIKAZE Street Gematsu