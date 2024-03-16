A tragedy shakes the community of Falls, in eastern Pennsylvania, this Saturday, March 16, when a armed man has taken the lives of three people in two different homes before fleeing in a vehicle loaded with weapons.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, the municipal police issued a “active shooter” alert on social media, urging residents to take refuge in their homes after the tragic event.

The main suspect in the shootings has been identified as Andre Gordon, 26 years oldwho is allegedly responsible for the death of three people, identified as direct relatives of the shooter.

After a few hours, authorities have confirmed the identity of the victims who died in the shootings. They are Gordon's stepmother, Karen Gordon, 52; her sister, Kera Gordon, 13; and the mother of his children, Taylor Daniel, 25 years old.

The suspect, Andre Gordon, allegedly began his violent journey by stealing a vehicle in North Trenton, New Jersey, before crossing into Falls, Pennsylvania. Over there, He shot his stepmother and sister, and later went to another residence where he murdered the mother of his children.also hurting the latter's mother.

Suspect arrest

Andre Gordon was arrested near the house where he was believed to have barricaded himself., as confirmed by the police chief of the town of Trenton. Fortunately, the arrest was carried out without anyone being injured, ending the intense search for the suspect and providing a glimmer of relief to the affected community.

The Trenton Police Director said Gordon was not injured and was walking down the street when an officer approached him. It is unknown if the suspect was at the home where police believed he was barricaded. Rios added that the people in the house “were successfully evacuated and unharmed.”