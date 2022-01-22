Pennsylvania Police are on the hunt for an escaped lab monkey. The long-tailed macaque was in a truck with other monkeys, which are used as laboratory animals. When the truck crashed, some monkeys escaped. One is still missing. Police are warning people not to approach the monkey themselves.
