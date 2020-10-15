Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: I am a 72 year old married man. I have been taking blood pressure and diabetes medicine for the last 20 years. My sugar and BP are under control, but I have not been able to erection for a few years now. I have been suffering from phimosis for the last six months. Applying Betnovate Blue Cream on the skin and tip of the penis, but to no avail. The skin on the penis is hard due to which I cannot clean it from inside where some white matter comes out. Please suggest a steroid cream / tablet to loosen the skin on the penis, so that I can clean properly. I have not had sex for the last seven years because my wife is 70 years old and not interested at all. I masturbate frequently to calm the desire for sex.

answer: You may have an infection that needs to be treated. To soften the skin, try massaging the penis with Betnovate-N Cream. Do not use soap if you are unable to roll the skin backwards. Proper hygiene and cleanliness under the foreskin after ejaculation is important so that there is no formation of smegma. If you are still unable to roll the foreskin, it is better to visit a doctor.

Also read: – I am addicted to masturbation, my penis is not being affected for 10 days; What to do?



note: If you are suffering from any such problem then you can mail your question to our sexpart at [email protected]