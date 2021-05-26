A craze for penis shaped waffles that started in the Chueca neighborhood of Madrid and became a huge success, has now spread to Mallorca.

A new shop called Dickens has opened in Carrer de Vidrieria near Plaza Eulalia in Palma, which is run by Borja Barragán and Laura Chacón and it’s already drawing big crowds.

“We wanted to open a business here in Palma that was related to bakery, in honor of my parents and grandparents and after we found a penis mold, we decided to make waffles in the shape of a penis, ”says Laura.

Dickens chicken shop sells 17 centimeter penis-shaped waffles in various flavors and colors and the owners say bigger ones will be available soon.

They’ve also announced that another shop called La GoXeria is opening in Passeig del Born on May 28, which will also offer vagina shaped waffles.