The sex bakery. Here’s what it is and where to find it

The pastry shop”Mr Dick” also came to Bologna. After the success achieved a Milan (first office in Italy), Rome, Genoa And Naplesthe two owners have also decided to open a branch in Emilia Romagna. “They mostly come here students – Claudia, one of the owners, reveals to Corriere della Sera – the idea behind this pastry model is to simultaneously offer people fun and break down taboos related to sex“.

Instead of the fruit tartlets or cream puffs that have been part of traditional pastry since time immemorial, the Bolognese will be able to enjoy very special desserts, starting with waffles, pies, cupcakes and other delicacies shaped like a penis or vulvawhich, depending on the customer’s preferences, can be garnished with cream, cream, chocolate and many other flavours.

With the inauguration of the new headquarters in via Borgo di San Pietro 21/A, a Bologna “the pastry shop sexiest in Italy“, whose proposal has been around the world especially for the type of products and the message it wants to convey.

“Ours – continues to Corriere Claudia – tends to be a product teen. Mostly the younger ones appreciate it, starting with the high schoolers. However, in the light of the experience of the other offices in Italy, the public who loves this new way of making pastry is actually quite variegated. Besides guys, our products are in great demand not only by university students, but also and quite frequently by older peoplewith an age exceeding the forty years“.

