Question: I am 24 years old and my penis is just two inches long when erect. I never worried about it, but I recently had sex with a woman and she said that it is too small. What can be done about it?

answer: If you can function normally and your partner enjoys it enough, it should be fine. There is not much you can do. Sex positions and techniques can be changed for better enjoyment. Visit a sexologist to find out more.

Also read: –How to tell boyfriend to not have oral sex so that he does not mind?

note: If you are also suffering from this kind of problem then ask your question to our sexpart [email protected] Can match on