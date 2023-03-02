They amputate his penis in a successful surgery but the operation was not to be done, the patient was not suffering from cancer but from a form of syphilis that can be treated with drugs.

Now, as reported by the Corriere di Arezzo, the judge of the preliminary hearing Claudio Lara must evaluate the indictment of a urologist from the San Donato city hospital.

The patient, now 68, is asking for compensation. The surgery dates back to 2018 and was decided after a diagnosis for which a penile tumor was suspected, which was then denied by the now subsequent histological examinations, and ‘late’ according to the patient’s lawyers, on the tissues taken. The doctor is charged with very serious injuries.

At the beginning, the prosecutor Laura Taddei had concluded for the archiving, but the patient’s lawyers opposed the investigating judge and after the hearing held at the end of 2022, judge Giulia Soldini opted for the forced indictment of the doctor.