And now, also in December. Peninsular Spain has broken its monthly heat ceiling for the third time in 2023, after it already happened last April, with 38.8° in Córdoba, and also last October, with 38.2° in the Córdoba town of Montoro. Now, it's a month's turn, a priori, as little suspected of breaking high temperature records as December and, again, to Andalusian towns, Málaga capital and the town of Coín in the same province. In one of the observatories of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the city, it has been reached this Tuesday a maximum of 29.9°, the same figure as in Coín. “This is the highest temperature recorded in the month of December in mainland Spain since records began,” Aemet certifies this afternoon in X (old Twitter). This new heat record occurs in the context of an episode of extreme and anomalously high temperatures for this time of year, which began last weekend and reached its peak this Tuesday.

It has never been so hot in December in mainland Spain before, although it has been in other parts of the country with a warmer climate: 33.6° is the maximum in the Canary Islands and 30.6° in Melilla. Until now, the maximum heat level in December was in mainland Spain at 29.4°, recorded in Motril (Granada) on December 10, 2010.

But the observatory at the Malaga meteorological center has by no means been an isolated phenomenon, but rather five other stations ―Alhama de Murcia (Murcia), Fuente Álamo de Murcia (Murcia), Vélez-Málaga (Málaga), Totana (Murcia) Archena (Murcia)― have surpassed the previous mark of 29.4° and two more ―Huércal-Overa (Almería) and Málaga airport― have equaled it. Thirteen observatories in the provinces of Málaga, Almería, Alicante and Murcia have equaled or exceeded the level of 29° in mid-December.

For the agency, in addition to the national record, another “very significant fact” is that the Malaga airport observatory “has shattered its December record by 4.9°” by registering a maximum of 29.4°, just one degree of the maximum of a month of July. Such forcefulness challenges statistical logic and the normality of an unaltered climate. Previously, records were surpassed by just a few tenths, but that was before, in another world in which global warming did not exist.

“Breaking records by such a difference would be much less likely without the climate change observed on a global scale and, also, in Spain,” Aemet emphasizes. “If it weren't for the fact that we are seeing it, we would say it is incredible. Yesterday [por el lunes] Valencia, with more than a century and a half of data, recorded the highest value in December – 27.3° compared to 25.3° in 2019 – and the airport surpassed it by 2.7° and today we see the Malaga airport , with 81 years of data, beat the record by almost 5°”, adds the Aemet delegation in the Valencian Community.

And it is not the first that has happened this year: Córdoba also broke the record in April by almost five degrees and again Valencia airport, in August, surpassed its absolute record by more than three. “Unusual signals keep arriving, showing that we are already in an atmosphere doped with energy,” For his part, Aemet researcher Juan José González Alemán comments. “This phenomenon, records surpassed by a wide margin, is known as record–shattering and its cause is “a climate system that is gaining energy to levels never before recorded.”

Other unofficial networks, such as Suremet, from the FrostSE Meteorological Association, have gone even further, measuring 30° in different areas of the southeast of the peninsula, with a maximum level of 31.2° in Arboleas (Almería). “It seems like a nightmare or a bad dream, but unfortunately it is the sad reality,” the association has tweeted, which considers that “they are values ​​typical of the beginning of June or the end of September, a real outrage.” “Although unofficially, it is the first time that 31° has been exceeded in Europe in December,” he points out. Extreme Temperatures Around The Worldan account that records the extreme values ​​of the planet, managed by climatologist Maximiliano Herrera.

The direct cause of this anomalous episode is a very powerful anticyclone added to an air mass “one of the warmest recorded at this time” and, behind it, beats the indisputable imprint of climate change. The temperatures these days in the whole of peninsular Spain are 6° higher than normal for the season, 10° in northern areas and the Mediterranean area.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), attribution studies are no longer needed, in which the probability of these heat episodes occurring with and without climate change is measured, in these cases, because there is no doubt that, As there is more heat in the atmosphere, both the average and extreme heat rises. “Temperatures previously considered extreme are now rare, and those that were previously practically impossible are the new definition of extreme,” explains the WMO.

This year 2023 is competing fiercely with last year to become the warmest in the series in Spain, although, for now, “2022 wins with a slight advantage,” according to the agency, for whom it is “an indisputable fact.” that warm episodes throughout the year have been much more frequent, intense and long-lasting than cold ones” due to climate change.