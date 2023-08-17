Of Vera Martinella

Erectile dysfunction drugs are reimbursed by the NHS, while penile prostheses have not yet been included in the Lea (unlike breast implants, which have been recognized for years for women with breast cancer)

Half a century ago a team of surgeons in Texas had the intuition to create the first prosthesis that it replaces the plumbing system of the penis. But 50 years later the surgery is safe, effective, minimally invasive and easier to use in the future, not yet included in the Lea (essential levels of assistance) of our country, despite the recent approval of the tariff decree.

Thus due to budget constraints, only a few public facilities ensure it and just 10% of Italians who need a penile prosthesis manage to be operated on in hospital to return to normal sexual activity. The remaining 90% forced to resort to the private sector. Also insert this operation in the Lea the request of the experts of the Italian Society of Andrology (Sia), advanced again during the recent National Congress of the Scientific Society held in Rome.

Impotence drugs free According to several studies, about 60% of cancer patients have intimacy problems that can be caused, in women and men, by both surgery and radiotherapy as well as drugs, chemo and hormone therapy. There are treatments for both males (such as various erectile dysfunction drugs) and females (creams, ointments, gels, or lasers). AND psychological support it can prove to be very useful in overcoming difficult moments: sometimes a few tricks are enough, for the sick person and for the couple.

With 36,000 new cases diagnosed every year in Italy, prostate cancer is the most frequent type of cancer in men after the age of 50, but the numbers are also increasing among the youngest: drugs for impotence (a problem that affects many patients) can be obtained free of charge by patients through the National Health System. According to note 75 of the Italian Medicines Agency, men undergoing radical prostatectomy and those treated with radiation therapy can receive erectile dysfunction drugs (sildenafil, tadalafil, vardenafil, avanafil) with NHS coverage, according to a treatment plan established by the specialist. The same applies to alprostadil , administered by intracavernous injection, i.e. with injections inside the penis. See also From Gsk Italia, more time for 'the moments that count'

When the prosthesis is indicated If the drugs do not achieve the desired effects, in young and motivated patients, penile prosthesis implantation can be a solution that guarantees a good quality of life, bearing in mind that this is a very delicate operation to undergo in Centers with great experience. Penile prostheses are not a habit or a luxury, but a right to continue a normal and dignified life as a couple when medical therapies fail – he says Alexander Palmieri, president Sia and professor of Urology at the Federico II University of Naples -, but the majority of candidates do not have access to treatment because it is excluded from the new tariff decree and the Regions are not required to provide it. Cos there are very few facilities available, in a few public centres, distributed unevenly throughout the area.

The therapeutic efficacy of these devices and the non-aesthetic nature of the operation have also been recognized by the most recent European guidelines for men recovering from oncological surgery for the prostate, but also for bladder and rectal tumors, which they lose their sexual function while still young. The problem also concerns other diseases, from diabetes to neurological pathologies, up to deformation diseases of the penis that prevent an erection, adds Palmieri.

The law discriminates against men While the reimbursement of breast implants has long been expected for women undergoing mastectomies for breast cancer, men do not receive the same treatment after radical pelvic surgery. This happens because these are principals not included in the Lea, whose expenses incurred by the hospital are not, in practice, covered by the NHS: in fact, a refund of 2,740 euros is envisaged against a cost for the prosthesis alone of around 8,500 euros, plus the operating room and surgeons he remarks Marco Bitelli, co-president of the Congress and medical director of Urology at the San Sebastiano Hospital in Frascati —. The consequence that these principals are granted with a dropper, no more than 3 or 5 per year for each Center where this surgery is performed. According to data from the national register of SIA, against 3,000 requests, around 400 prostheses are supplied a year, 75% concentrated between the North and Centre. On balance, less than one patient out of ten eligible accesses the system through public and affiliated healthcare: all the others must go to private facilities. See also Family, Colacurci (Gynecologist): "We need a strategy to make women want to get pregnant again"

How does it work Prosthesis implantation today a safe, minimally invasive and effective procedure. The positioning takes about an hour and is completely hidden because there are no external components – clarifies Palmieri -. The very short convalescence and overall rapid recovery times: within about a month and a half you can resume having an active sex life with a 100% restored erection. The main risk is that of infection of the prosthesis, which requires its immediate removal. A rare complication, but essential to consult expert surgeons.

Two types of prostheses The penile prosthesis is a mechanical device that restores the internal mechanism of the erection without altering the external sensitivity of the penis in the emission of seminal fluid. There are currently two classes of prosthetics: inflatable and non-inflatable. The first, also called semi-rigid, is a device made up of two rigid silicone cylinders that are inserted into the natural cylinders of the penis, called corpora cavernosa. The device gives such rigidity as to allow penetration at all timesso the penis is always ready for use but has a malleable core at the base, which allows the organ to be placed in the groin cavity. See also Healthcare, Annibale (Sige): "With Gastroenterology in the area, fewer accesses to the hospital"

The inflatable prosthesis, also called hydraulic, can mimic a state of flaccidity or erection depending on whether it is inflated or not. consisting of a very sophisticated closed circuit, made by two silicone cylinders that go to occupy the inside of the cavernous bodies which are filled with water from a reservoir located near the bladder in the abdomen. The liquid from the tank passes to the cylinders of the prosthesis through what is known in the jargon as a pump.

Research is progressing It is an activator inserted inside the scrotum whose crushing makes the water pass from the tank to the two cylinders, which fill with fluid instead of blood and go into erection. Once intercourse is completed, the same activator is used to deflate the implant, allowing the water to make the reverse passage from the cylinders to the tank. The prosthesis thus empties and the penis becomes flaccid again.

Research is making a lot of progress and today aims to achieve touchless prosthesiscapable of functioning without a “pump”, easier and with lower risks of breakage of the hydraulic components – he concludes Simon Cilio, andrologist of the Urology Unit at the Federico II University of Naples —. There are prototypes based on neurotransmitters that sense excitatory stimuli from the central nervous system to trigger an erection. We are also studying another mechanism, easier to use, which allows you to trigger the erection by thermal inductionthanks to the activation of an electromagnet.